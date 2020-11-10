China holding off sending congratulations in US election

China will “follow the international practices" regarding a statement on the result, Wang said.

China is one of only a small number of major nations that have yet to issue statements on the election, in which Democrat Biden emerged the winner over Republican incumbent Trump after days of ballot counting. Trump has yet to concede and is challenging counting in several districts.

China's view aligns both with its stated policy of non-intervention in other countries' domestic political affairs and its desire to hedge its bets with whichever party ends up in office.

Without commenting on an election winner, Wang said Beijing would “always maintain that China and the U.S. should strengthen dialogue and community," expand cooperation and “manage and control differences based on mutual respect."