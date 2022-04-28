China grants first driverless taxi permits to Baidu, Pony.ai

In 2020, Beijing set a goal for 70% of cars sold in 2030 to have Level 2 and Level 3 self-driving technology. Level 2 is partial driving automation, which means the vehicle can control steering and speed. Level 3 automation means that the car can detect what's going on around it and drive itself.

Baidu, best known for its search engine and online advertising services, has in recent years invested heavily in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence technology, including automated personal assistants and AI chips.

The company said in a statement that it has accumulated over 27 million kilometers (16 million miles) of road testing over the last nine years with no traffic accidents.

Baidu's Apollo Go autonomous taxi services operate in nine cities across China, including Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.