China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism, boon to economy

“Manty people have lost income or were without jobs during the worst times of the pandemic so people are trying to be more careful from a financial perspective,” he said.

Travel within China, and sometimes even within cities, was restricted beginning with the Lunar New Year in late January as China fought the spread of the coronavirus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan. During the five-day Labor Day holiday in May, domestic tourism revenue was down nearly 60% from the previous year.

“Chinese consumer confidence has been significantly recovered due to the proper control of pandemic, government pro-consumption policies and stimulus and faster than expected resumption of business activities,” said Jennifer Ye, PwC’s China consumer markets leader.

The Golden Week tourism and spending figures indicate domestic consumption is recovering, partly due to so-called “revenge buying” to make up for the previous months when they were unable to travel, she said.

With many Chinese tourists unable to travel abroad due to global travel restrictions, those who previously traveled to Hong Kong and South Korea for duty-free shopping turned to the southern Chinese island of Hainan instead, spending 530 million yuan ($78 million) at duty free shops during the first five days of the holiday, according to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The Chinese province raised duty-free shopping limits on July 1, hoping to attract domestic tourists and compete with shopping hubs in Europe and other parts of Asia.

China has reported no locally transmitted coronavirus infections since Aug. 16, and restrictions have been eased.

To boost domestic tourism, local governments and online travel platforms like Ctrip and Fliggy are offering tourists discounts on attraction tickets, hotels and tour packages.

According to a Ctrip report, the number of bookings for flights, private tours and attraction tickets on its platform was up 100% compared to the same time last year.

Tourists wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus line up for security checks before visiting the Tiananmen Square area in Beijing on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Some 637 million Chinese tourists took domestic trips during the 8-day long Golden Week holidays, spending billions as China looked to boost consumer-led spending to stimulate the economy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Tourists wearing masks to protect from the coronavirus pose for photos with Chinese national flags during a visit to Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Some 637 million Chinese tourists took domestic trips during the 8-day long Golden Week holidays, spending billions as China looked to boost consumer-led spending to stimulate the economy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Children run past a floral display setup for the Chinese National Day in Beijing on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Some 637 million Chinese tourists took domestic trips during the 8-day long Golden Week holidays, spending billions as China looked to boost consumer-led spending to stimulate the economy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A worker waters a floral display setup for the Chinese National Day in Beijing on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Some 637 million Chinese tourists took domestic trips during the 8-day long Golden Week holidays, spending billions as China looked to boost consumer-led spending to stimulate the economy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A visitor to the popular Nanluogu alley wears a mask to protect from the coronavirus in Beijing on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Some 637 million Chinese tourists took domestic trips during the 8-day long Golden Week holidays, spending billions as China looked to boost consumer-led spending to stimulate the economy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan