China fines 3 online vendors for misreported prices, sales

The ruling Communist Party encourages e-commerce and other online industries but worries about the dominance of major competitors. Party leaders say anti-monopoly enforcement, especially against online companies, will be a priority in the coming year.

JD.com, Alibaba’s Tmall and Vipshop E-Commerce Ltd. also engaged in “false promotions” and misreported discounts during Singles Day, a popular shopping period in early November, the State Administration of Market Regulation announced.