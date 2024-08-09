China files WTO complaint against EU over tariffs on electric vehicles

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government said it filed a complaint Friday with the World Trade Organization over European Union tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.

The Commerce Ministry said that China had resorted to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism “to safeguard the development rights and interests of the electric vehicle industry and cooperation on the global green transformation.”

The EU has imposed provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on EVs made in China, saying they unfairly benefit from government subsidies. China says its support for the EV industry conforms with WTO rules.