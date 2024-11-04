Breaking: Judge rejects Fulton election board member’s demand for more documents
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

China files complaint at World Trade Organization over EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

China has moved forward with a complaint at the World Trade Organization that alleges the European Union has improperly set anti-subsidy tariffs on new Chinese-made electric vehicles
FILE - European Executive Vice President and Commissioner for Economy and Trade Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during a news conference at the Delegation of the European Union to China after he concluded the 10th China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

AP

AP

FILE - European Executive Vice President and Commissioner for Economy and Trade Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during a news conference at the Delegation of the European Union to China after he concluded the 10th China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Beijing, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) (AP)
53 minutes ago

GENEVA (AP) — China has moved forward with a complaint at the World Trade Organization that alleges the European Union has improperly set anti-subsidy tariffs on new Chinese-made electric vehicles.

The Chinese diplomatic mission to the WTO said Monday it “strongly opposes” the measures and insisted its move was designed to protect the EV industry and support a global transition toward greener technologies.

The European bloc announced last month it was imposing import duties of up to 35% on electric vehicles from China, alleging the Chinese exports were unfairly undercutting EU industry prices. The duties are set to remain in force for five years, unless an amicable deal can be struck.

Electric vehicles have become a major flashpoint in a broader trade dispute over the influence of Chinese government subsidies on European markets and Beijing's burgeoning exports of green technology to the bloc.

China alleged that the EU move amounted to “an abuse of trade remedies” that violates WTO rules, and amounted to “protectionist” measures, according to the mission's statement.

Valdis Dombrovskis, the executive vice president of the EU's Commission, last week called the steps “proportionate and targeted” and were aimed to underpin fair market practices and support the bloc's industrial base.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

The EU is imposing duties on electric vehicles from China after trade talks fail
Placeholder Image

AP

What to know about Europe's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles
Placeholder Image

AP

Volkswagen says cost cuts are urgently needed as its earnings decline sharply
Placeholder Image

AP

America's European allies face challenging times, whoever wins the presidential election
The Latest
Musk PAC tells Philadelphia judge the $1 million sweepstakes winners are not chosen by...7m ago
South Korea and EU worry about Russia's technology transfer in return for North Korea...7m ago
Michael Jordan, fellow team owners head to federal court for hearing in antitrust fight...11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Harris and Trump campaigns make final push in Georgia as Election Day approaches: Live...
Young Thug plea leads to questions about Fani Willis’ use of RICO statute
CONCERT REVIEW
Billie Eilish hits Atlanta hard and soft with synth beats, ballads