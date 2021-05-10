China denounces US appeal for Taiwan to join WHO meeting

Blinken called Taiwan a “force for good in the world” and said it should be invited as an observer at the meeting of the World Health Assembly, the WHO decision-making body. He said it could make “valuable contributions” as the world tries to end the pandemic.

Hua accused Washington of making the appeal “for political purposes.” She said it is “detrimental to future global response to public health crises.”

Hua said Taiwan is part of China’s “core interests,” a term Beijing uses to describe issues over which it might be willing to go to war.

“China has no room for compromise on this,” she said. “We advise individual countries to immediately stop hyping Taiwan-related issues.”