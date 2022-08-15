China cuts interest rate to shore up sagging economy

The central bank “seems to have decided it now has a more pressing problem,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

The slowdown adds to political headwinds for Xi, China's most powerful leader since at least the 1980s. He still is widely expected to succeed, but some analysts say he might be forced to compromise by sharing more of his sweeping powers with other party leaders.

Despite downward pressure on growth, party leaders affirmed their commitment to the severe “zero-COVID” strategy in a July 29 statement. It dropped previous references to growth targets after the economy grew by just 2.5% over a year earlier in the first half of 2022.

Growth in factory output in July slowed to 3.8% over a year ago, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Growth in consumer spending fell to 2.7%, down 0.4 percentage points from June.

Sales of housing and other commercial real estate fell 28.8% from a year earlier.

Beijing is forcing developers to reduce debt levels, which caused economic growth to plunge in mid-2021, disrupting a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The crackdown has bankrupted smaller developers and fueled fears of a default by the biggest, Evergrande Group, which owes $310 billion to banks and bondholders.

The “downward trend” in real estate has a "great impact on economic growth,” said Fu, the government spokesman.

The rate cut and extra money for lending are small compared with China's $17 trillion-a-year economy, the world's second-largest. Instead, such changes are widely seen as a signal to the state-owned banking industry to lend more and cut charges for commercial borrowers.

The ruling party is struggling to revive activity after Shanghai, the country’s business capital, and other industrial centers were shut for weeks starting in late March to fight virus outbreaks.

Managers of the Shanghai port, the world’s busiest, say shipping is back to normal, but economists say it might be months before the flow of smartphones, home appliances, consumer electronics and other goods through complex supply lines fully recovers.

A survey of manufacturers released earlier showed activity in July contracted. Indicators of new orders, exports and employment declined.

Retails sales were off 0.7% from a year earlier in the first half after plunging 11% in April following the temporary shutdown of Shanghai and other cities.

Combined Shape Caption Residents walk near a bazaar closed due to the rain in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Residents walk near a bazaar closed due to the rain in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Residents pass by towels hung up to dry on a scooter and a drying rack outside a barber shop in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Residents pass by towels hung up to dry on a scooter and a drying rack outside a barber shop in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A man and a child wearing masks sit in an electric tricycle with a Chinese national flag in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A man and a child wearing masks sit in an electric tricycle with a Chinese national flag in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A delivery man walks near a Chinese flag after picking up an order at a mall in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A delivery man walks near a Chinese flag after picking up an order at a mall in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Delivery men sort out their deliveries on the street in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Delivery men sort out their deliveries on the street in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A resident walks by towels hung up to dry on a scooter and a drying rack outside a barber shop in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A resident walks by towels hung up to dry on a scooter and a drying rack outside a barber shop in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A resident waits at a bus-stop near an ad depicting shoppers in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A resident waits at a bus-stop near an ad depicting shoppers in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption A delivery man waits for orders near a street sign in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A delivery man waits for orders near a street sign in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Workers clear construction rubbish from near a restaurant in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Workers clear construction rubbish from near a restaurant in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Residents carry their fresh produces after shopping in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Residents carry their fresh produces after shopping in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Elderly residents wear their masks to leave after chatting on the street in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Elderly residents wear their masks to leave after chatting on the street in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Residents carry their fresh produces after shopping in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Residents carry their fresh produces after shopping in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan