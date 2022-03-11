China closes legislative session amid Ukraine, virus worries

The White House and U.S. State Department this week accused Beijing of aiding Russian disinformation efforts, including false claims over U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said China “urges the U.S. to disclose details on U.S.-financed biological labs in Ukraine, including types of viruses stored and research has been conducted."

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price called the allegations “outright lies" invented by Russia “in an attempt to justify its own horrific actions in Ukraine."

This week, China has seen the numbers of domestic COVID-19 cases shoot to highs that are small compared to much of the world but are unseen in China since the original outbreak two years ago. On Thursday, 402 cases were reported.

The effects of the pandemic on consumer confidence, supply chains and shipping, along with the massive disruption caused by the Ukraine war, pose significant challenges to China in reaching its economic growth target.

Caption Chinese security personnel guard Tiananmen Gate near the Great Hall of the People where China's annual legislature meeting are held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a remote video press conference held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)