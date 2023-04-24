China boosts German business optimism, but challenges ahead

The end of drastic restrictions aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19 in China, a major market for German companies, has fueled "a short-lived industrial renaissance," Brzeski wrote.

He added that first-quarter economic output figures could land in positive territory when they are released Friday.

But once order backlogs are worked off, the rebound could run out of steam as the German economy faces long-term drag from the war in Ukraine and the transition away from fossil fuels toward renewable forms of energy.

The Ifo survey is based on responses from about 9,000 businesses across various business sectors.