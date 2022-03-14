China battles multiple outbreaks, driven by stealth omicron

On Monday, Zhang Wenhong, a prominent infectious disease expert at a hospital affiliated with Shanghai's Fudan University noted in an essay for China's business outlet Caixin, that the numbers for the mainland were still in the beginning stages of an “exponential rise.” Shanghai confirmed 41 new cases on Monday.
Much of the current outbreak is being driven the variant commonly known as “stealth omicron," or the B.A.2 lineage of the omicron variant, Zhang noted. Early research suggests it spreads faster than the original omicron, which itself spread faster than the original virus and other variants.
“But if our country opens up quickly now, it will cause a large number of infections in people in a short period of time," Zhang wrote on Monday. "No matter how low the death rate is, it will still cause a run on medical resources and a short term shock to social life, causing irreparable harm to families and society.”
Residents line up for COVID test on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Beijing. Chinese authorities reported more than 1,300 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of mainland cities Monday as the fast-spreading variant commonly known as "stealth omicron" fuels China's biggest outbreak in two years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Credit: Ng Han Guan
Credit: Ng Han Guan
Few travelers gather in the normally busy departure lounge of the International airport in Hong Kong, Monday, March 14, 2022. China’s mainland is seeing a widespread surge of new infections across its main cities. The numbers are small relative to Hong Kong, which had reported 32,000 cases Sunday. (AP Photo/YK Chan)
Credit: YK Chan
Credit: YK Chan
Credit: Ng Han Guan
Credit: Ng Han Guan
A delivery man sorts out parcels for delivery to a community under lock down after a case of coronavirus was detected, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Beijing. Chinese authorities reported more than 1,300 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of mainland cities Monday as the fast-spreading variant commonly known as "stealth omicron" fuels China's biggest outbreak in two years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Credit: Ng Han Guan
Credit: Ng Han Guan
In a mostly empty departure lounge usually bustling with travelers, a long line of travelers wait to check in for a single flight to Singapore at the International airport in Hong Kong, Monday, March 14, 2022. China’s mainland is seeing a widespread surge of new infections across its main cities. The numbers are small relative to Hong Kong, which had reported 32,000 cases Sunday. (AP Photo/YK Chan)
Credit: YK Chan
Credit: YK Chan
Medical workers help residents to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center in Hong Kong, Monday, March 14, 2022. China’s mainland is seeing a widespread surge of new infections across its main cities. The numbers are small relative to Hong Kong, which had reported 32,000 cases Sunday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Credit: Kin Cheung
Credit: Kin Cheung
Medical workers help residents get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center in Hong Kong, Monday, March 14, 2022. China’s mainland is seeing a widespread surge of new infections across its main cities. The numbers are small relative to Hong Kong, which had reported 32,000 cases Sunday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Credit: Kin Cheung
Credit: Kin Cheung
Workers line up for COVID test outside an office building on Monday, March 14, 2022, in Beijing. Chinese authorities reported more than 1,300 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of mainland cities Monday as the fast-spreading variant commonly known as "stealth omicron" fuels China's biggest outbreak in two years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Credit: Ng Han Guan
Credit: Ng Han Guan
A delivery man sorts out parcels for delivery to a community under lock down after a case of coronavirus was detected, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Beijing. Chinese authorities reported more than 1,300 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 across dozens of mainland cities Monday as the fast-spreading variant commonly known as "stealth omicron" fuels China's biggest outbreak in two years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Credit: Ng Han Guan
Credit: Ng Han Guan
