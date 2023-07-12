China-based hackers breached Western European government email accounts, Microsoft says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ZEN SOO – Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X
A China-based hacking group has broken into email accounts linked to government agencies in Western Europe, Microsoft Corp. said this week

HONG KONG (AP) — A China-based hacking group has breached email accounts linked to government agencies in Western Europe, Microsoft Corp. says.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Microsoft said the group, which it identified as Storm-0558, focuses on acts such as espionage and data theft.

The group gained access to email accounts affecting about 25 organizations including government agencies and to accounts of individuals linked to these organizations, and had gone undetected for about a month until customers complained to Microsoft about abnormal mail activity.

“We assess this adversary is focused on espionage, such as gaining access to email systems for intelligence collection,” Charlie Bell, Microsoft's executive vice president of security, said in a separate Microsoft post.

The hackers carried out the breach by forging authentication tokens — a piece of information used to verify the identity of a user — required to access the email accounts. Microsoft has since dealt with the attack and informed affected customers.

Microsoft said it is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, among others, to guard against such attacks.

It also said it would continue to monitor Storm-0558’s activities.

The Storm-0558 attack is the latest security breach discovered to have been carried out by China-based hackers.

Last month, Google-owned cybersecurity firm Mandiant said suspected state-backed Chinese hackers broke into the networks of hundreds of public and private sector organizations globally by using a security hole in a popular email security tool.

Earlier this year, Microsoft said state-backed Chinese hackers have been targeting U.S. critical infrastructure and could be laying the technical groundwork for the potential disruption of critical communications between the U.S. and Asia during future crises.

China says the U.S. also engages in cyberespionage against it, hacking into computers of its universities and companies.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

‘It’s crazy. Absolutely crazy.’ Support grows for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon12h ago

Credit: Avani Kalra

Spelman College pays tribute to one of its queens: Christine King Farris
6h ago

Credit: Aflac

Aflac takes over title sponsorship of Kickoff game in Atlanta
11h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump probe: Grand jurors likely to weigh charges against former president selected
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump probe: Grand jurors likely to weigh charges against former president selected
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Rep. Mainor switches to GOP after school voucher vote
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Traces of explosives were found in a yacht in the Nord Stream sabotage investigation...
3m ago
North Korea fires its first ICBM in 3 months after making threat over alleged US spy...
42m ago
Iran's president begins a rare visit to Africa 'to promote economic diplomacy'
44m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
3h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
16h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top