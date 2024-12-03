Nation & World News
Nation & World News

China bans exports to US of gallium, germanium, antimony in response to chip sanctions

China has announced a ban on exports to the United States of key high-tech materials with potential military applications
FILE - Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao speaks at a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao speaks at a press conference on the sideline of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
By ELAINE KURTENBACH – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — China announced Tuesday it is banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced the move after the Washington expanded its list of Chinese companies subject to export controls on computer chip-making equipment, software and high-bandwidth memory chips. Such chips are needed for advanced applications.

The ratcheting up of trade restrictions comes at a time when President-elect Donald Trump has been threatening to sharply raise tariffs on imports from China and other countries, potentially adding to simmering tensions over trade and technology.

China said in July 2023 it would require exporters to apply for licenses to send to the U.S. the strategically important materials such as gallium and germanium. In August, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said it would restrict exports of antimony, which is used in a wide range of products from batteries to weapons.

China is the biggest global source of gallium and germanium, which are produced in small amounts but are needed to make computer chips for mobile phones, cars and other products, as well as solar panels and military technology.

China’s Commerce Ministry protested and said it would act to protect China’s “rights and interests” after the U.S. side announced it was adding 140 companies to a so-called “entity list” subject to strict export controls. Nearly all are based in China, though some are Chinese-owned businesses in Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

Both governments said their respective export controls were needed for “national security.” In hitting back at the latest move by Washington to slow China's progress in developing advanced technology with potential military applications, China is tightening controls announced in July 2023.

China's government has been frustrated by U.S. curbs on access to advanced processor chips and other technology on security grounds but was cautious in retaliating, possibly to avoid disrupting China’s fledgling developers of chips, artificial intelligence and other technology.

The U.S. gets about half its supply of both gallium and germanium metals directly from China, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. China exported about 23 metric tons (25 tons) of gallium last year and produces about 600 metric tons (660 tons) of germanium per year.

FILE - A man works at a manufacturer of Integrated Chip encapsulation in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Chinatopix Via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Chinese flag is seen on a tower at a antimony mining company in Lengshuijiang in south China's Hunan province on Oct. 8, 2009. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A Chinese official walks by the China and U.S. national flags before a meeting between Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing on Aug. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US expands list of Chinese technology companies under export controls
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Global shares rise after tech stocks pull Wall Street to another...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: SPECIAL

Opinion: Reality check on the state of Chinese cars
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump promised big tariffs on 3 nations. What it would mean for Georgia
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Zimbabwe court rules against law that denies abortion to marital rape victims and girls...15m ago
Native American students miss school at higher rates. It only got worse during the...19m ago
Syrian insurgents capture four central towns as government forces reclaim some territory27m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says