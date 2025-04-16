China appoints new top international trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with the US

BEIJING (AP) — China appointed a new top international trade negotiator on Wednesday amid tariff tensions with the U.S.
The government said that Li Chenggang has been appointed to replace Wang Shouwen, who participated in the trade negotiations for the 2020 trade deal between the China and the U.S.
The world’s two largest economies have been steadily increasing tariffs on each other’s goods since the U.S. raised tariffs on dozens of countries. China faces 145% taxes on exports to the U.S., while other countries were given a 90-day reprieve for most duties.
