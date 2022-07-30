ajc logo
X

China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan

FILE - A security guard stands near a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China on May 26, 2022, in Beijing. China said it was conducting military exercises Saturday, July 30, off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A security guard stands near a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China on May 26, 2022, in Beijing. China said it was conducting military exercises Saturday, July 30, off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
China's government says it is conducting military exercises off its coast opposite Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China said it was conducting military exercises Saturday off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, was conducting “live-fire exercises” near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the official Xinhua News Agency said. The Maritime Safety Administration warned ships to avoid the area.

Such exercises usually involve artillery. The one-sentence announcement gave no indication whether Saturday’s exercise also might include missiles, fighter planes or other weapons.

Pelosi, who would be the highest-ranking American elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997, has yet to confirm whether she will go. President Xi Jinping warned his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, in a phone call Thursday against “external interference” in Beijing’s dealings with the island.

China says Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations. It sees visits by American officials as encouragement for the island to make its decades-old de facto independence official.

The Ministry of Defense warned Washington this week not to allow Pelosi, who is Biden's equal in rank as leader of one of three branches of government, to visit Taiwan. A spokesman said the PLA would take unspecified “strong measures” to stop pro-independence activity.

The PLA has flown growing numbers of fighter planes and bombers near Taiwan and has in the past fired missiles into shipping lanes to the island.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with a communist victory on the mainland.

The two governments say they are one country but disagree over which is entitled to national leadership. They have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment.

Editors' Picks
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta16h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
14h ago
Pope says he'll slow down or retire: 'You can change a pope'
1h ago
Pope: Canadian residential schools were cultural 'genocide'
1h ago
Pope: Canadian residential schools were cultural 'genocide'
1h ago
LEADING OFF: Old-Timers’ Day in the Bronx, Kershaw at Coors
2h ago
The Latest
Death of doctor who faced threats over COVID shocks Austria
11m ago
Iraqi security forces clash with followers of cleric
19m ago
Court upholds Taiwan tycoon's sentence in tainted oil case
48m ago
Featured
4 times Georgians won the Powerball jackpot

Here’s how you can buy lottery tickets without leaving the house
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
14h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top