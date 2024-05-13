BreakingNews
The Latest | Michael Cohen takes the stand as testimony in Trump hush money case enters 4th week
Nation & World News

China and US envoys will hold first top-level dialogue on artificial intelligence

High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva for talks about artificial intelligence including the risks of the technology and ways to set shared standards to manage it
FILE -President Joe Biden, right, greets China's President President Xi Jinping, left, at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, USA, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva for talks about artificial intelligence including the risks of the technology and ways to set shared standards to manage it. The meeting Tuesday is billed as an opening exchange of views in an inter-governmental dialogue on AI agreed during a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -President Joe Biden, right, greets China's President President Xi Jinping, left, at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, USA, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva for talks about artificial intelligence including the risks of the technology and ways to set shared standards to manage it. The meeting Tuesday is billed as an opening exchange of views in an inter-governmental dialogue on AI agreed during a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
By JAMEY KEATEN – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

GENEVA (AP) — High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva on Tuesday for talks about artificial intelligence, including the risks of the fast-evolving technology and ways to set shared standards to manage it.

The meeting, billed as an opening exchange of views, is the first under an inter-governmental dialogue on AI agreed during a multi-faceted meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November.

Both the U.S. and China see AI as crucial for national security and economic growth, with Biden administration officials saying they plan to focus on the development of safe, secure and trustworthy AI. The officials insisted on anonymity to preview the meeting on a phone call with reporters.

They also said the U.S. would outline how it was addressing possible risks from the technology by creating voluntary commitments with the sector’s leading companies and requiring safety tests of AI products.

The U.S. government also sees efforts undertaken on AI by China as possibly undermining the national security of America and its allies.

China’s official Xinhua news agency, citing the Foreign Ministry, said the two sides would take up issues including the technological risks of AI and global governance.

The National Security Council at the White House said the U.S. team is being led by presidential adviser and senior director for technology and national security, Tarun Chhabra, and the State Department’s acting special envoy for critical and emerging technologies, Seth Center.

__

Josh Boak in Washington and Emily Wang in Beijing contributed to this report.

FILE - President Joe Biden, left, greets China's President President Xi Jinping, right, in Woodside, USA, Nov. 15, 2023. High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva for talks about artificial intelligence including the risks of the technology and ways to set shared standards to manage it. The meeting Tuesday is billed as an opening exchange of views in an inter-governmental dialogue on AI agreed during a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

UPDATE
Victims in deadly Buckhead nightclub shooting identified1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After late-semester protests, Emory marks graduation ‘not in the quad’
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Internal feuds flare ahead of Georgia GOP annual convention

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood

Credit: AP

HUSH MONEY TRIAL
Cohen in testimony: Trump never had email address during their 10-year association
27m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bronny James receives medical clearance to play in the NBA, AP source says
5m ago
Hedge fund operators go on trial after multibillion-dollar Archegos collapse
10m ago
Corruption trial for Sen. Bob Menendez underway with jury selection
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
2h ago
Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs