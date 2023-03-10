X
Dark Mode Toggle

Chile's president shakes up Cabinet, replaces five ministers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By EVA VERGARA, Associated Press
5 hours ago
Chilean President Gabriel Boric has shaken up his Cabinet, replacing five of his 24 ministers on the eve of beginning his second year in power

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — President Gabriel Boric shook up his Cabinet on Friday, replacing five of his 24 ministers on the eve of beginning his second year in power, announcing the change two days after Chile's lawmakers rejected a proposed tax overhaul for financing most of his government program.

It was the second time Boric has carried out a major Cabinet reshuffle. The previous overhaul came in September when 62% of voters rejected a new constitution that had been championed by the president.

Antonia Urrejola was removed Friday as foreign affairs minister and replaced by Alberto van Klaveren, a career diplomat who was assistant secretary for foreign affairs in 2006-2009.

The president also named new ministers to oversee the ministries of Public Works, Culture, Science and Sports.

Boric, who has suffered a sharp drop in his approval rating since taking office as the country's youngest ever president, acknowledged his administration is facing problems.

“We’ve had difficulties, who could deny it?” said the 37-year-old leader, whose administration is struggling to combat inflation and violent crime.

The Cabinet reshuffle came after an unexpected defeat Wednesday for Boric as Congress rejected a tax package that would have helped the president fund his progressive social agenda.

Finance Minister Mario Marcel said that without the tax overhaul, a promised increase in pensions from the equivalent of $257 to $312 could not be financed. He said the same was true for reducing long waiting lists for hospitals and adding more resources for primary health care.

The president said he will continue pushing to expand wealth distribution, increase pensions and boost the minimum wage.

Rodrigo Espinoza, director of the School of Management at Diego Portales University, said one of the difficulties Boric now faces is that “a significant part of his program will no longer have financing.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why10h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family: Activist’s hands raised when shot by troopers near training center site
2h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
9h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s again time for Georgia Tech to dream big hoop dreams
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

China names Li Qiang premier nominally in charge of economy
16m ago
No. 6 Marquette holds off No. 11 UConn in Big East semifinal
16m ago
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
25m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 66, Cedar Grove 38
4h ago
One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
12h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top