Chilean authorities confirm sexual harassment investigation against President Gabriel Boric

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean President Gabriel Boric is under investigation for sexual harassment, authorities confirmed Tuesday after his personal lawyer sought to portray the head of state as a victim of online stalking.

The country’s attorney general, Cristián Crisosto, in a statement said prosecutors have opened “a criminal case related to" allegations filed by an unidentified woman in September.

The complaint alleges sexual harassment as well as the leaking of private images. Crisosto did not provide details of the alleged events, or say when or where they took place.