Extreme heat increasingly endangers children in West and Central Africa, UNICEF says

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Children in West and Central Africa are increasingly exposed to extreme heat, which further endangers their health, according to a new report by UNICEF published Wednesday.

The frequency of heatwaves in the region has more than quadrupled since the 1960s, according to the report. West Africa experienced an unprecedented heat wave earlier this year that led to a surge in deaths.

One hospital in Mali reported 102 deaths in the first four days of April, compared to 130 deaths in the entire month of April last year. It's unknown how many of the fatalities were due to the extreme weather as such data cannot be made public under the regulations imposed by the country's military rulers.