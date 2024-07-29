Breaking: Georgia creates website for voters to cancel their own registrations
Nation & World News

Bloodied children flee a stabbing attack in England. 8 people are hurt and a man is arrested

Emergency services say at least eight people, some of them children, have been injured in stabbings in northwest England
Police secure the area, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, in Southport, Merseyside, England, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police secure the area, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, in Southport, Merseyside, England, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)
Updated 58 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — At least eight people, some of them children, were injured in stabbings in northwest England on Monday, emergency services said. Police said they detained a man and seized a knife.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “horrendous and deeply shocking.”

Merseyside Police said officers were called at about noon to an address in Southport, a seaside town near Liverpool. It noted a “major incident” but said there was no wider threat to the public. It asked people to avoid the area.

The North West Ambulance Service said medics treated eight people with stab injuries. The injured were taken to local hospitals, including a children's hospital.

The BBC and other media reported that the attack happened at a community center where a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for primary school-aged children was scheduled.

Bare Varathan, who owns a shop down the street, said he saw between seven and 10 bleeding children running from the building.

“They had been stabbed here, here, here, everywhere," he said, indicating the neck, back and chest. “They were all aged about 10. One of them was really seriously injured."

Colin Parry, who owns an auto repair shop near the site of the attack, said the attack was “like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

Police and emergency services arrive at the site where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, in Southport, Merseyside, England, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police scenes of crime officer (SOCO) works at the scene in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police secure the area, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, in Southport, Merseyside, England, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A police scenes of crime officer (SOCO) works at the scene in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency services work at the scene in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police work at the scene in Southport, England, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emergency services work at the scene in Southport, England, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing, Monday July 29, 2024. (James Speakman/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Man arrested after British soldier was stabbed and seriously hurt in attack near barracks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Australian inquiry will hear evidence that Christian extremists killed 3 in an act of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UK drops plans to challenge ICC arrest warrant request against Benjamin Netanyahu
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UK's scrapped Rwanda migrant plan a 'shocking waste' of $904 million in public funds...
The Latest
7 people shot, 2 fatally, at a park in upstate Rochester, NY7m ago
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ now has the 6th biggest opening weekend of all time8m ago
UK's new Treasury chief axes projects to save costs and confirms deal to end doctors...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches
How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her