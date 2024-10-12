Children and adults transported to a Pennsylvania hospital after ingesting 'toxic mushrooms'

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Children and adults were transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania Friday night after being sickened by mushrooms, authorities said.

Emergency medical personnel responded to a report around 9:30 p.m. of 11 people becoming ill after ingesting the mushrooms in Peach Bottom Township, the Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Company Station 57 said in a social media post.

“Units were advised that 11 people had ingested toxic mushrooms and were all ill,” the post said.