Children among dozens killed in mudslides in a remote area of southern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — At least 55 people were killed in mudslides in a remote part of Ethiopia that has been hit with heavy rainfall, according to a local official.

Young children and pregnant women were among the victims of the mudslides in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of southern Ethiopia, said Dagmawi Ayele, a local administrator.

Most of the victims were buried in a mudslide on Monday morning as rescue workers searched the steep terrain for survivors of another mudslide the previous day.