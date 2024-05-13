Nation & World News

Childish Gambino announces first tour in 5 years, releases reimagined 2020 album with new songs

Childish Gambino has returned with a reimagined album and a new tour announcement
FILE - Donald Glover, who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 3, 2017. Childish Gambino has returned with a reimagined album and a new tour announcement. Early Monday morning, Glover posted on X that a new album, “ATAVISTA,” had hit streaming platforms. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Glover's musical project Childish Gambino has returned with a reimagined album and a new tour announcement.

Early Monday, Glover posted on X that "ATAVISTA" had hit streaming platforms — and that the record is actually "the finished version" of an album he released in 2020, "3.15.20."

On March 15, 2020, a number of new Childish Gambino songs dropped on DonaldGloverPresents.com, but were quickly removed. A week later, "3.15.20" was officially released with guest appearances including Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and others. It, too, was eventually removed from streaming platforms.

Monday's full-length release includes two brand new tracks, "Atavista" and "Human Sacrifice," according to a press release. Young Nudy and Summer Walker have new guest spots on the album.

To celebrate "Atavista," Glover dropped a music video for "Little Foot Big Foot," directed by Hiro Murai (his longtime collaborator also known for work on the television shows "Barry" and "Station Eleven") and starring Quinta Brunson, Rob Bynes, Monyett Crump and others.

Glover has also announced “The New World Tour,” his first tour since 2019. His run begins on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City and will hit many major North American cities before heading to Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

The tour ends on Feb. 11, 2025 in Perth, Australia.

Openers include WILLOW ( Willow Smith's musical moniker) and Amaarae. Tickets go on sale Friday.

