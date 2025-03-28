Child complains of 'monster' under the bed. Babysitter then comes face-to-face with man hiding there

A babysitter looked under a bed to reassure a worried child that there wasn't a monster hiding there — and came face-to-face with a man who wasn't supposed to be there, a sheriff's office in Kansas said in a news release.

The 27-year-old was booked into jail this week after a struggle with the babysitter that knocked the child to the ground.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called late Monday to the home near Great Bend, a city of around 15,000 in the western part of the state. The suspect was gone when they arrived, but the babysitter told them that the child had been complaining about a “monster” before she found the suspect.