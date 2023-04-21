Child among 10 family members killed in S. Africa shooting

Cele, who was at the scene, said police confronted four men on a street about a mile from the house where the mass shooting occurred and the men fired at officers.

“Police shot back, killed one, injured one, who is arrested, and one is arrested uninjured. One has run away," Cele said. “Fortunately they know who ran away."

Police recovered three guns.

The suspect who was killed by police was “notorious” and linked to other crimes in the area, Cele said, although he didn't offer a motive for the mass shooting.

The scene at the house where the 10 were killed was “terrible," Cele said.

"Too many people were lost,” he said.

Police were also questioning the driver of an e-hailing taxi who is believed to have previously transported the four men when they allegedly committed other crimes.

South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world and there has been a spate of mass shootings in recent years.

Eight people were fatally shot at a birthday party in the south coast city of Gqeberha in January. Last year, 16 people died in a mass shooting at a bar in the Johannesburg township of Soweto when a group of armed men, some of them wielding rifles, opened fire on customers.

On the same day of that Soweto shooting, 12 people were shot, four of them fatally, at a bar in Pietermaritzburg.

___

