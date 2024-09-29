Chiefs WR Rashee Rice leaves field on cart with injury after collision with Patrick Mahomes

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kansas City receiver Rashee Rice left the field on a cart with a knee injury Sunday after a bizarre play in which he was hit by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while both players were pursuing Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton during an interception return.

Rice was declared out for the rest of the game after the first quarter ended with the Chiefs trailing 10-0.

Mahomes overthrew Travis Kelce at midfield on the Chiefs' second drive, and Fulton returned his interception 29 yards with 6:06 to play. Rice caught Fulton from behind at the Chiefs 20 and punched the ball loose for a fumble — but Mahomes hit Rice's legs while the star quarterback ducked down to attempt a tackle on Fulton.