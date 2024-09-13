Chiefs WR Marquise Brown to have shoulder surgery, put on injured reserve, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown will have surgery on his dislocated shoulder joint and was placed on injured reserve, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the move. The designation will keep Brown out at least the next four weeks.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who will address reporters after practice Friday, said earlier this week that Brown was “getting close” to being able to play. But one of their premier free-agent acquisitions was not seen at practice Wednesday or Thursday because of the dislocated sternoclavicular joint that he sustained against the Jaguars on Aug. 10.