Chiefs welcome back Bashaud Breeland from 4-game suspension

It helps that the Chiefs have been fortunate when it comes to opposing quarterbacks.

After slowing down the Texans' Deshaun Watson in their season opener, the Chiefs caught a break when the Chargers' Tyrod Taylor was hurt in pregame warmups and rookie Justin Herbert made his first career start.

Then, after holding the Ravens' Lamar Jackson to just 15 for 28 for 97 yards passing, Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Patriots to go with journeyman Brian Hoyer and untested youngster Jarrett Stidham last Monday night.

Up next is the Raiders' Derek Carr, who has struggled mightily just about every time he's visited Arrowhead Stadium.

“You look at the other players that they've played against, the other teams they've played against and what they've been able to hold them to — what a challenge for us,” Carr said. “We better step up to the plate and be ready to play.”

Especially now that Breeland is back in the mix in the secondary.

“He brings a lot of energy back,” Fenton said. “You know, he's another vet along with the Honey Badger” — that would be Tyrann Mathieu — “and Dan (Sorensen) on the defensive court. It's great because I'm a cornerback, so he brings the years into the DB room. It's great to have him back. The whole team loves him.”

The fact that he still has the support of his teammates is noteworthy. Breeland put them in a considerable bind in April, when he was arrested on multiple charges that included resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle and possessing marijuana. He already was facing a suspension for a failed drug test prior to the arrest, so it merely sealed the deal on a four-game suspension. Breeland pleaded guilty last week and received a fine and 30-day suspended jail sentence.

The legal troubles out of the way and the suspension lifted, Breeland was finally back on the practice field this week.

“He should certainly get reps out there,” Spagnuolo said. “There's a lot of moving parts even during the week, guys with injuries and getting reps. We only get so many this time of year. We do more walk-throughs than anything else. We want to get Breeland up to speed, but we want to keep getting the other guys work.”

NOTES: Special teams coach Dave Toub said WR Mecole Hardman has been trying to do too much in the return game, and that has led to some miscues. He was fortunate to avoid a penalty Monday night when he started running after signaling for a fair catch on a punt return, and he let the ball bounce between his legs on another return. ... K Harrison Butker, who was the star of the Chiefs' win over the Chargers, missed a field goal against the Ravens and extra points each of the past two weeks. “You have to look at it and say, ‘What’s the problem?'” Toub said. “We figured out exactly what it was, we worked on it yesterday, we hit nothing but extra points. We know where the miss is happening. We just have to eliminate the miss.”

