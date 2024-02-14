Chiefs trainer says team was on buses returning to stadium when parade shooting occurred

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said the team was on buses returning to Arrowhead Stadium when a shooting occurred Wednesday at the end of the Super Bowl championship parade.

Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members at the time of the shooting.

"Praying for Kansas City," Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that also included three emojis of hands in prayer.