Chiefs' Robinson, Kilgore on COVID-19 list as close contacts

The big difference: Rather than heading to the site of the Super Bowl a week in advance, like they did last season, the Chiefs will fly to Tampa, Florida, the day before the game in an attempt to minimize contacts among players and the public.

“These guys were being as safe as they could be,” Reid said, “and we'll just see how it goes. But the league has built-in rules and regulations, so we follow those, and it'll all work out. It'll all work out for them when it's all said and done.”

Kilgore started four games earlier this season when center Austin Reiter missed three games to an injury, and when the Chiefs rested their starters in Week 17 with the AFC's top seed already secured. He also played some special teams snaps against the Buffalo Bills in the conference championship game.

Robinson appeared in every game this season, setting career highs with 45 receptions for 466 yards to go with three touchdown catches. He also can return kicks and punts and helps out with other special teams units.

“Obviously D-Rob is a big part of our offense and hopefully he's out there with us," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "If not, we have guys that can step up. We'll just prepare to be the best team we can be.”

