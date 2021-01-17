Chiefs QB Mahomes out for rest of game with concussion

Meanwhile, the Browns lost left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to an ankle injury and his backup, Kendall Lamm, to an elbow injury, forcing them to turn to Blake Hance. Hance was signed from the Jets practice squad on Jan. 2 to provide some depth to an offensive line that has been decimated by injuries and COVID-19 since the start of the new year.

Hance made his NFL debut in the fourth quarter of their wild-card win over Pittsburgh.

Wills remained down after Nick Chubb's carry on the Browns' first offensive play of the game before limping to the sideline with help from the training staff. He was listed as questionable to return before being ruled out at halftime.

Lamm was replaced at the start of the second half, helping the Browns drive 77 yards for a touchdown.

The injuries to the two left tackles made it even more important that Jack Conklin was active. The All-Pro right tackle had been questionable after hurting his hamstring in last week's wild-card win in Pittsburgh.

The depth of the Browns offensive line has been decimated this season. Backups Chris Hubbard, Nick Harris and Michael Dunn are all out with season-ending injuries.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field by teammate Mike Remmers, right, after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Credit: Reed Hoffmann Credit: Reed Hoffmann

