Chiefs make Harrison Butker the highest-paid kicker in the NFL

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who made the game-winning field goal in Kansas City's Super Bowl victory two years ago, has agreed on a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker waves to the fans as he walks to the field at the start of an NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

57 minutes ago

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who made the game-winning field goal in Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory two years ago, has agreed on a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Butker announced the deal on X, saying: "There's no place I'd rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!"

ESPN reported that Butker is receiving a $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed.

Butker has converted 89.1% of his field goals (197 for 221) in seven seasons with the Chiefs. He’s made 70% percent (28 for 40) from beyond 50 yards.

Butker has been excellent in the playoffs, making 32 of 36 field goals (88.9%) and 62 of 65 extra points (95.4%).

