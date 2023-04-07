X

Chiefs' Kelce throws wild first pitch before Guards' opener

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Travis Kelce showed why he's best known for catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City's star tight end threw a wild ceremonial first pitch Friday before the Guardians' season opener against the Seattle Mariners.

After unbuttoning his jersey to unveil an “I'm From Cleveland” T-shirt, Kelce wound up and then bounced his pitch way in front of the plate. Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber jumped out of the way to avoid injury as the ball rolled to the backstop.

Kelce ran down from the mound and hugged Bieber to make sure he was OK.

Kelce was joined on the field by his mother, Donna, who became a celebrity during Super Bowl week when her sons, Travis and Jason, squared off for the NFL title. Jason is a starting guard for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce spent part of the pregame meeting some Cleveland players in the dugout. He posed for several photos and was especially excited to see former Gold Glove center fielder Kenny Lofton, one of the players he grew up cheering for as a kid.

“I just remember taking the Rapid (transit train) down here from Shaker Heights,” Kelce said. "That was the closest stop to where I lived. Just coming down, grabbing $5 tickets and just roaming the park like it was literally an amusement park.

"Watching the Tribe in the ’90s was the best, and I just had so many countless memories of screaming out my back door during those playoff runs and all the big-time home run moments.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

