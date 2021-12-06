Chiefs keep AFC West lead with 22-9 victory over Broncos

The Chiefs must have spent their entire week off working on their opening offensive script, because they effortlessly flew downfield for a touchdown. They even overcame an offensive pass-interference call before Mahomes scampered for the score.

After the Chiefs forced a second consecutive three-and-out, Harrison Butker made a 56-yard field goal.

That was just about the last anyone saw of Mahomes and Co. for a while.

The Broncos answered with a field goal of their own. Then, after forcing a quick punt, they embarked on a 20-play odyssey that carried them 83 yards and chewed up nearly 12 minutes of the second quarter — and resulted in no points.

Denver twice converted on fourth down to keep the drive alive, then went for the hat trick on fourth-and-2 at the Kansas City 8. Williams took the handoff and was stuffed by linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for a turnover on downs, the first time since 2009 that a 20-play driving lasting at least 11 minutes didn't result in points.

That wasn't the end of the Broncos' woes. They went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half, Bridgewater was picked off by Juan Thornhill on their next, and Caden Sterns ran into returner Diontae Spencer after forcing Kansas City to punt. The Chiefs managed to hop on the muff for a fresh set of downs.

Butker hit his third field goal a few minutes, extending the lead to 16-3 with 13 1/2 minutes to go, and Sorensen tacked on his pick-6 a couple minutes later.

INJURIES

Broncos NT Mike Purcell was a surprise inactive with a thumb injury.

Chiefs CB Chris Lammons left late in the first half with an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

The Broncos host Detroit next Sunday. The Chiefs host Las Vegas the same day.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) is unable to intercept a pass as teammate Mike Hughes (21) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball as Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram III (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Denver Broncos' Diontae Spencer, left, returns a punt as Kansas City Chiefs' Armani Watts (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater scrambles under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) struggles for yardage as Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.