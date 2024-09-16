Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco likely headed for IR after hurting ankle, AP source says

Pacheco was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium in a walking boot and using crutches, shortly after Harrison Butker kicked a 51-yard field goal with no time remaining to lift the Super Bowl champions to a 26-25 victory over the Bengals. Pacheco was hurt on the first play of that final possession, when he plunged forward into the offensive line and appeared to roll his ankle.

The Chiefs, who put wide receiver Marquise Brown on injured reserve last week because of impending shoulder surgery, were already short-handed at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on the non-football illness list and must miss two more regular-season games before he can return to the active roster.

Undrafted rookie Carson Steele, who had seven carries for 24 yards but also lost a fumble on Sunday, and Samaje Perine, who signed with Kansas City on Aug. 30 and played just nine snaps against the Bengals, are the only other active running backs.

Keaontay Ingram and Emani Bailey are available on Chiefs' practice squad.

Pacheco, who has been part of the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams, ran for 45 yards and a touchdown in their season-opening win over Baltimore, and he had 90 yards rushing and a score before leaving Sunday's game.

