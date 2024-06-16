Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs arrested on charge of domestic violence/burglary in Alabama

Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs was arrested for the second time in a month on a charge of domestic violence/burglary in Alabama and released on a $5,000 bond Sunday, according to records from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

There were no other details about the arrest. The Chiefs were aware of the case but declined to comment.

The 27-year-old Buggs, who signed a $1,292,500 contract with Kansas City for the upcoming season, turned himself in May 30 after he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree animal cruelty. Two dogs that were under Buggs' care were allegedly found neglected and malnourished, and one of the dogs had to be euthanized.