Chiefs advance to 3rd straight AFC title game at home

“Great team. Big-time quarterback. Playmakers all over the place," Mathieu said of the Bills. "A really, really good defense, so we’re going to have our hands full next week.”

Mahomes’ status won’t be known until much later in the week. He threw a TD pass and ran for another score in the first half before getting hurt on a quarterback option midway through the third quarter.

New Orleans (13-4) is hosting Tampa Bay (12-5) later Sunday for the right to visit Green Bay in the NFC title game next week.

SUNDAY

Kansas City raced out to a 19-3 halftime lead behind Mahomes and held on for the win thanks to Henne and the defense.

Mathieu intercepted Baker Mayfield in the third quarter and the Chiefs made a third-down stop late in the fourth quarter on Cleveland’s last drive.

Henne and the Chiefs then ran out the clock. Henne converted a third-down pass to Darrel Williams and then scrambled 13 yards on third-and-14 to set up the biggest play of the game with a little over a minute to play.

Instead of playing it safe and punting, Reid called a pass play and Henne completed a 5-yarder to Hill to ice the game.

The other key play came late in the first half when Cleveland receiver Rashard Higgins tried to stretch the ball over the goal line for a touchdown. Kansas City's Daniel Sorensen delivered a hit, popping the ball loose and into the end zone for a touchback.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18. The win sends Rodgers to his fifth NFC title game as starting quarterback and the first at home since taking over from Brett Favre in 2008.

Rodgers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams and a game-clinching 58-yarder to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left for Green Bay (14-3). Rodgers also had a 1-yard touchdown run, the first by a Packers quarterback in a playoff game at Lambeau Field since Bart Starr’s winning sneak in the Ice Bowl against Dallas on Dec. 31, 1967.

Taron Johnson returned Lamar Jackson’s interception 101 yards for a touchdown to send the Buffalo Bills to their appearance in the AFC title game since the 1993 season with a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The interception return matched the longest in NFL playoff history and punctuated a stellar defensive outing in which Buffalo (15-3) limited the NFL’s top running offense to 150 yards on 32 carries.

Josh Allen threw a 3-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs for Buffalo’s first touchdown.

___

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field by teammate Mike Remmers, right, after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson