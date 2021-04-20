Chicken Soup for the Soul will soon be served to kids

Chicken Soup for the Soul has reached a partnership with the children's publisher Charlesbridge for two new series of books, the two publishers announced Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Babies will be for babies and toddlers, up to age 3, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Kids will be for ages 4-7.

The new project launches Sept. 21 with four books: the board books “Everyone Shares (Except Cat)” and “Everyone Says Please (Except Cat)” and the picture books “The Sunshine Squad: Discovering What Makes You Special” and “Sophie and the Tiny Dognapping: A Book About Doing the Right Thing,”