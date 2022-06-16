ajc logo
X

Chicago's top cop seeks officer's firing over mall arrest

National & World News
1 hour ago
Chicago’s police superintendent is recommending the firing of an officer accused of dragging a Black woman from a car by her hair and kneeling on her back and neck during a period of protests and unrest following George Floyd’s killing

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer accused of dragging a Black woman from a car by her hair and kneeling on her back and neck during a period of protests and unrest following George Floyd's killing should be fired, the head of the police department told a civilian oversight board.

Superintendent David Brown filed disciplinary charges this month against Officer David Laskus and recommended he be fired to the Chicago Police Board, which will decide the issue.

The police union didn't immediately reply to a message Thursday seeking the name of Laskus' lawyer.

Brown charged Laskus with violating various department rules, including mistreating and engaging in any unjustified verbal or physical altercation with a person, according to police board records.

Mia Wright was a passenger in a car that arrived at the Brickyard Mall on May 31, 2020, during a weekend of protests and unrest, including looting, after the killing of Floyd, who was Black, by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

A federal civil right lawsuit Wright and four relatives filed states that they drove to the mall to go shopping and didn't realize it was closed due to the unrest. The suit alleges that police officers suddenly surrounded their car, broke the windows with their batons and pulled Wright out by her hair.

Wright says she was left blind in one eye by flying glass caused by the officers breaking the car windows.

Officers said they thought some members of Wright’s group were attempting to break into a store at the mall to steal goods, city lawyer Caroline Fronczak has said.

The City Council in March approved a $1.675 million settlement with Wright and the four others who were with her that day.

Editors' Picks
Inside the winning streak that has turned around Braves’ season7h ago
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children
4h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
6h ago
Georgia Tech begins largest campaign in history; goal tops $2 billion
2h ago
Georgia Tech begins largest campaign in history; goal tops $2 billion
2h ago
Amazon project to be replaced with logistics park near PDK airport
6h ago
The Latest
Tarren among early US Open leaders with late-arriving clubs
4m ago
Manfred says Rays, A's need new ballpark deals soon
7m ago
US Open updates: Monday qualifier Dahmen among early leaders
11m ago
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
7h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top