Mercedes 1st modern player to open year 8 for 8, streak ends

Mercedes, Chicago's designated hitter for the second straight night, homered off Alex Cobb's splitter to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the second. Mercedes followed that with a single in the fourth and an RBI double in the sixth.

Before this season, Mercedes had only one at-bat in the majors, making an out in his debut last year.

“I wanted to get Jake Lamb in there one of the days, today or tomorrow,” La Russa said before Saturday’s game. “I was kind of holding it open. I could have played (Billy) Hamilton or could have played (Andrew) Vaughn at DH. It was open until Mercedes earned it.”

The only players since 1900 to get five hits in their first career start are Mercedes and Cecil Travis of the Washington Senators, who went 5 for 7 in 1933. Fred Clarke also did it for the Louisville Colonels in 1894.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports