Judge: Man impersonating Chicago cop 'danger' to community

During an afternoon hearing, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Ellen Brett outlined incidents on Jan. 14, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 in which Vincent Richardson, wearing a full Chicago police uniform, allegedly pretended to be a sergeant. Besides the incident in which he allegedly pulled over a vehicle in an unmarked black car, Richardson, 26, allegedly was seen searching for the source of gunfire and using his flashlight to get motorists to slow down their vehicles in the area.

Brett told Cook County Judge Arthur Wesley Willis that Richardson was well known to various security guards at Chicago Housing Authority property on the city’s West Side, telling them that he’d been with the police force for six years and had recently been promoted to sergeant. He later allegedly claimed to have been promoted to the department’s SWAT team.