Chicago posts record rout of New York 100-62, forces Game 3

The defending champion Sky took it right at New York behind Copper, who scored the team's first five points. She suffered a reported ankle injury toward the end of practice Friday and had to be helped off the court. Chicago coach James Wade said last year's WNBA Finals MVP would be fine.

Cooper opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and then drove hard to the basket. She was also disruptive on defensive, forcing New York into turnovers. The Liberty only had eight miscues in the first game. But they matched that total by the end of the first quarter, with Chicago ahead 31-10. Copper had 10 points in the first quarter.