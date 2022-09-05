ajc logo
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

National & World News
6 hours ago
Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state’s political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration.

A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after the arrival of the first busload of about 75.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city had not yet heard from any Texas officials and urged Texas' Republican governor, Greg Abbott, to collaborate on a more humane treatment of the immigrants.

Abbott is busing migrants who are in the country illegally from Texas to U.S. cities with Democratic mayors as part of a strategy to share the influx of people who cross into his border state.

“He tries to send human beings, not cargo, not freight, but human beings across the country to an uncertain destination,” Lightfoot said. “He is manufacturing a human crisis and it makes no sense to me.”

The city of Chicago set up a website for members of the public who want to volunteer to help the migrants or donate to the cause.

Lightfoot said several organizations were already providing assistance.

“We’re a welcoming city, so we’re always gonna step up and do the right thing to make sure that migrants who are coming here to our city are well received.” Lightfoot said.

