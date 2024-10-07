Chicago mayor names new school board after entire panel resigns amid a fight over district control

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson appointed a new school board Monday, days after all seven members resigned amid an escalating fight over control of the public schools in the nation’s third-largest city.

Johnson has been trying to oust Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, who was named to the job in 2021 by Johnson's predecessor, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Johnson, a former Chicago Teachers Union organizer, has clashed with Martinez, including over how best to close gaps in the district's nearly $10 billion budget. Martinez has declined to resign, citing the need for stability in the district.

Rather than step into the fray, all seven members announced their resignations on Friday — a stunning move during the tenure of a mayor who has touted his experience with schools and education equity in the largely low income district. The outgoing members, whose resignations will take effect at the end of the month, were handpicked by Johnson in 2023, months after he took office. They haven't said publicly why they are resigning.