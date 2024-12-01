Chicago man charged in shooting death of suburban detective

OAK PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have charged a 37-year-old Chicago man with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a suburban police detective.

Detective Allan Reddins of the Oak Park Police Department was killed Friday morning after responding to a report of a man leaving a bank with a gun in the suburb just west of Chicago, according to police. He later died at a local hospital.

On Saturday the Cook County state's attorney's office charged Jerell Thomas of Chicago in the killing. Thomas was also charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.