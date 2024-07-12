Chicago exhibition center modifying windows to prevent bird strikes after massive kill last year

CHICAGO (AP) — An exhibition center on Chicago's lakefront has launched a $1.2 million effort to prevent bird strikes after hundreds of songbirds crashed into the building in one night last fall.

The McCormick Place Lakeside Center began installing film etched with tiny dots on its windows in June, the Chicago Tribune reported. The dots are designed to help birds distinguish between windows and nature. The work should be completed by early September, in time for fall migrations.

Nearly 1,000 songbirds migrating south perished in one night last October after crashing into the center's 200 yards of windows, the result of a confluence of factors including prime migration conditions, rain and the low-slung exhibition hall's lights and window-lined walls, according to avian experts.