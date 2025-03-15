Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Chicago dyes its river bright green as it opens St. Patrick's Day celebrations

The Chicago River is once again glowing kelly green as the city opens its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations
The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Updated 3 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago River is once again glowing kelly green as the city opens its annual St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Thousands lined the river and packed bridges Saturday and erupted in cheers as members of the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union Local 130 sprayed dye into the water from boats, carrying on a tradition they began some 63 years ago.

The dyeing immediately precedes the annual downtown St. Patrick's Day parade. The day — which falls on Monday this year — celebrates Irish culture. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and is credited with having brought Christianity there in the fifth century.

The dye is nontoxic. While the river stays bright for several hours, some trace of color can remain for days.

A second St. Patrick's Day parade was scheduled for Sunday on Chicago's South Side.

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Chicago River is dyed green as part of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A person waves an Irish flag while watching the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: AP

Here's what you need to know about St. Patrick's Day

Savannah’s famous fountain turns green ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Savannah’s iconic Forsyth Park fountain was dyed green Friday, an annual rite ahead of the Georgia city's huge St. Patrick's Day parade.

Green energy fuels St. Patrick’s Day parade

16m ago

The Latest

Smoke rises from a location reportedly struck by U.S. airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman

Credit: AP

Trump orders strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen and issues new warning

10m ago

Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if ceasefire deal is implemented

32m ago

Monster storm across the US sparks scores of tornadoes and fire, killing at least 17

33m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?