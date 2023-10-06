Chicago-area man charged in connection to Juneteenth party shooting where 1 died and 22 were hurt

Authorities say a suburban Chicago man has been charged in connection with a June shooting where one person died and 22 others were injured

National & World News
16 minutes ago
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been charged in connection with a June shooting where one person died and 22 others were injured, authorities said Friday.

The 19-year-old Aurora man is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

The man was denied pretrial release during a court appearance Friday, Berlin said.

AP isn’t naming him until we have reached him, his lawyer or other representative for comment.

The shooting occurred June 18 at a strip mall parking lot in Willowbrook where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, authorities said.

The man charged was with a group of individuals standing outside a beauty supply store when he began shooting a .45-caliber handgun in the direction of other people at the celebration, Berlin said. After the shooting, the man fled the scene, the prosecutor said. DuPage County sheriff’s deputies took the man into custody Wednesday.

Reginald Meadows, 31, of Willowbrook died in the shooting. The Aurora man has not been charged in Meadows’ death.

The shooting prompted statements at the time by the White House and Illinois' governor.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement that he was monitoring the investigation.

“Gathering for a holiday gathering should be a joyful occasion, not a time where gunfire erupts and families are forced to run for safety,” Pritzker said.

