Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen broke a dress code with jeans. Now he's selling them for charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen is turning his controversial denim into some greens — for charity.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster announced this week that he is auctioning off the Italian luxury brand jeans that started a dress code dispute at December's World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships. Carlsen ultimately quit the New York competition after accepting a $200 fine while refusing to change his pants.

While the tournament's governing body agreed to loosen the dress code, Carlsen is parting with his infamous britches.