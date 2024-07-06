Chennedy Carter scores 33, Angel Reese extends double-double streak to 12 as Sky beat Storm 88-84

SEATTLE (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 33 points and rookie Angel Reese extended her WNBA single-season record for consecutive double-doubles to 12 to help the Chicago sky beat the Seattle Storm 88-84 Friday night.

Carter shot 15 for 24 and Reese finished with a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. Reese, who went into the game leading the WNBA in rebounds (11.8 per game) and offensive rebounds (4.8), made 8 of 13 from the field, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line — including 4 of 4 in the final 20 seconds.

Reese’s 12 straight double-doubles tied Candace Parker’s WNBA-record streak that spanned the 2009 and 2010 seasons.